WIN: 4 Passes to Ice Cream Funday in Twin Falls

Twin Fall Rotary Club's Ice Cream Funday is coming up this Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. Here's your chance to win 4 passes to this year's event.



This Saturday you can eat all the ice cream you want until your brain freezes, while doing good for the Twin Falls community.

Claudia Raya - Unsplash Claudia Raya - Unsplash loading...

All About Ice Cream Funday

Local business dream up new ice cream flavors and Cloverleaf Creamery brings the flavor combinations to life for you to try and critique. Your task is to taste all of the innovative flavors and select your favorites. The teams that come up with the best flavors get bragging rights, and you can feel good about supporting the Twin Falls Rotary Club's Twin Falls area projects.

When and Where is Ice Cream Funday?

Come out to Twin Falls City Park on Saturday, July 23 at 11:30 a.m. for some delicious ice cream while helping a wonderful cause! Adults pay $10 and children five years old and under $5 for tickets to the event, making it an affordable summer afternoon of fun with all the ice cream you can eat.

Beth Macdonald - Unsplash Beth Macdonald - Unsplash loading...

Where Does the Money Go?

The funds from this year's event will be donated to the Twin Falls Rotary Club and the Frontier Park Restroom Project. The restrooms at Frontier Field are in need of an upgrade, so Twin Falls Rotary Club has been working on a plan to have the facilities updated.

Win Free Passes

You have until Thursday July 22nd to enter your information below for a chance to win four passes to Ice Cream Funday