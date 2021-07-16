2021 Twin Falls ID National Night Out Is August 3

The annual Magic Valley event to bring local law enforcement and the community together for a few hours is scheduled for August 3, 2021. The Twin Falls City Park will be the event location.

This year's Twin Falls' National Night Out is planned for August 3. This event encourages community members to gather with local law enforcement for a chance to build partnerships and be a communication tool. The Twin Falls' event will take place from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. National Night Out is currently hosted by departments in all 50 states.

National Night Out is held by law enforcement across the United States, and always takes place on the first Tuesday in the month of August. Positive interaction between community members and police is the entire purpose of the effort. For police departments who haven't participated in past years, registration is available on the NNO website.

The 2021 Twin Falls' National Night Out will take place at the Twin Falls City Park, located at 400 Shoshone Street East. The annual event has been taking place since 1983, according to the NNO website. Thirty-eight million neighbors have taken part in more than 16,000 communities since then.

Community members are encouraged to bring chairs and snacks to the park while participating in the three-hour event. Members from the Twin Falls Police Department, and Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, will be in attendance. For questions regrading National Night Out, call 800-648-3688, or call the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357.

Please join our local law enforcement for the 2021 National Night Out on August 3.

It's Illegal To Take Pictures On Train Tracks In Idaho

Field Trips Every Twin Falls Kid Goes On

2020 Twin Falls World Record Attempt