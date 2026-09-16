The work began a couple of months ago. Twin Falls City Councilman Chris Reid explained that it’s another Marriott property. The company already occupies nearby land. If you’ve been to Culver’s or Denny’s recently, you’ve noticed the construction to the north, between the restaurants and Rivercrest Apartments. A lot of dirt is being moved, and there is a considerable amount of building supplies on the site. If this were Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the mafia would be stealing the supplies every night. Idaho doesn’t have that problem.

The Complaints About Growth Never Go Away and are Amplified on Facebook

There is the usual crowd who’ll whine on Rants and Raves that we don’t need another hotel. That’s an obvious tip-off that someone doesn’t know how business works. Do you think Marriott researched the market, or simply decided to spend investors’ money on hopes and dreams?

You're Either Growing or You're Dying is the Old Adage

Business growth traditionally brings more business growth, which means there’s a chance your kids can find work locally and won’t have to move 1,000 miles away for a job. Which means you’ll get to see them more than once a year, and maybe even see your grandchildren grow up. But, hey, weren’t things better when there were fewer jobs and dust was blowing everywhere? Keep in mind that there are places across America where they desperately want a revived economy, but instead the kids have all moved away, and the only people left are retirees, dying alongside their communities.

Bill Colley Bill Colley