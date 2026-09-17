The new Shoshone Falls overlook is being officially dedicated in Jerome County. It gives tourists (and locals) a second option for viewing the falls. I would share pictures, but I haven’t been there. That would require a round trip over the Perrine Bridge, and with delays, I could be gone until February. So a picture from the wrong side of the canyon will have to suffice.

Much of the Northern Rim is Pristine

The north side of the canyon is ripe for development, but the federal government manages much of the land. Conservationists like it, but it doesn’t do much for economic development, which could put some serious dollars into the pockets of local people and Jerome County government. There are, however, some bright spots. Several RV campsites have been opened on the north side of the canyon, and work continues on plans for a gun range. Bureau of Land Management is working alongside local shooting enthusiasts on the project.

Development Can Have a Big Payoff

Each project increases tourist traffic, which translates to more money spent in the Magic Valley. On things like fuel, food, and lodging. Diversified economies build more of an immunity to wild economic swings. I’ll sum it up this way: people come here because they want to see the natural beauty and experience the high desert, and to take pictures, and I need a few of the new overlook! We sometimes take these views for granted, but when I share them with folks back east, they think we're living on a movie set.