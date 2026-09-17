Add another number to the summer’s motorcycle deaths in Idaho. As one of my coworkers wrote, 15 people died while biking between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Summer isn’t technically over, and a 16th name has been added to the list.

He Didn't Wear a Helmet

Idaho State Police tell us the latest deadly motorcycle accident happened in Adams County, as sunset neared Wednesday night. The crash occurred just after 6:30 on Highway 95. The dead man wasn’t wearing a helmet. Troopers say he was 50 years old and from New Market. He died at the scene.

The Clean Up Lasted for Hours

The northbound lane of the road didn’t reopen until shortly before midnight. The Adams County Coroner and deputies assisted, along with New Meadows firefighters and local EMS. The bike was a 2017 Harley-Davidson.