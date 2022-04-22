The annual Lyrid Meteor Shower is currently at its peak over Idaho and if Mother Nature cooperates, this weekend will be a memorable one to get out at night and stare at the sky.

Lyrid Meteor Shower Active this Weekend Over Idaho

The Lyrid Meteor Shower has been active for a few days already, but last night the sightings peaked. There will still be a good chance each night over the weekend to see dozens of ‘shooting stars’ each hour. The Lyrids are an especially active storm and have been known to produce up to 100 visible meteors each hour.

Where to Watch for the Lyrid Meteor Shower in Idaho

Idaho is home to a few dark sky locations, Craters of the Moon is one of those, where you will have your best chance at seeing the most meteors. The darker the area you are viewing from, the better it will be for your experience. NASA recommends you give your eyes up to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness and spot the shooting stars more easily. Look to the northeast for meteors from the Lyrid. The moon will be bright over the next few nights, so the best viewing will take place before it rises. The American Meteor Society recommends you look between 11 PM and 2 AM.

Get our free mobile app

BONUS: The Moon Will Align With 4 Planets This Weekend

If you don’t mind staying up late or waking up early for rare celestial events, you are in for another treat this weekend. Starting April 23rd, the moon will align with Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn. You can see them line up 1 to 2 hours before sunrise if you look southeast. The order of the planets will be Saturn, Mars, Venus, and Jupiter. The planets will each be below and a bit to the left of the previous one. Live Science has a picture to help you know where to look and understand what you are seeing.

8 Must-Follow Facebook Groups In Twin Falls The Magic Valley has a lot of cool, informative, and entertaining groups that you should definitely follow if you live around Twin Falls.