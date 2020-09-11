23rd Annual Friends Of NRA Fundraiser September 26th

Mark your calendars for September 26th where the Magic Valley Friends of NRA is having a fundraiser on behalf of the NRA foundation. It will be a huge gun raffle that you are going to want to be a part of if you love guns.

Let's be real, we are in Idaho, we love guns. So this could be a crazy fun and packed event. The fundraiser will be September 26th at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds building 3.

There is going to be dinner, a live auction, a silent auction, raffles and games. All proceeds go to local shooting sports programs in the area. The number of seating will be limited this year due to COVID 19 but you can still buy raffle tickets. The event starts at 5 p.m. and you can get raffle tickets and more information by calling Harry at (208) 734-2892, Scott at (208) 320-1333, Jim at (208) 358-7137 or Don at (208) 644-0628.

You can also check out online at www.friendsofnra.org/id email sewfine5@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page. It looks like they are giving away a ton of guns. Some of them include a Kimber 84M Hunter 6.5 Creedmore, a Ruger AR-556 and a Sig p365. Ummm yes please, I will take all of those.

There will be no tickets available at the door since seating will be limited. A single ticket is $50 but the more seating you request the cheaper the tickets.