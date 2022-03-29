Hard as it is to believe, April begins this weekend, and that means that Easter is right around the corner. It will be here before we know it, and with it comes Easter egg hunts, pictures with the Easter bunny, and buying delicious candy. Many of us might not be thinking about Easter yet, but there is an event you and your little ones are not going to want to miss.

Ice Cream with the Easter Bunny

The town of Rupert will be holding Ice Cream with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 9 from 1 PM until 3 PM, at Rupert Square. The event will be sponsored by Carney Real Estate Team. The event will consist of an Easter egg hunt, ice cream, a picture with the Easter Bunny, and raffles. They will be raffling off a bike and helmet for a girl and a boy. Make sure to register to have a chance to win. Tickets for the raffles will be two tickets for $1. All money raised will go to help local families in need.

Easter Egg Hunt at Ice Cream with the Easter Bunny

The Easter egg hunts will be divided into age groups and there will be four different groups. The groups will be from ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. For those only wanting to do the egg hunt, they will begin at 2:30 PM. If you want to show up earlier, there will be food as well, from Idaho Cinnamon Rolls, Robins Roost, and Cozy Coffee.

Make sure to mark your calendars and head out to Rupert and enjoy a fun afternoon of Easter activities. Everyone loves ice cream, the children will love the Easter egg hunt, plus you could go home with a new bike and helmet for your little one. If the weather stays nice, there is no reason not to enjoy a nice afternoon outside with your family. Hop on over to Ice Cream with the Eater Bunny at Rupert Square on April 9.

