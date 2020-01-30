3 Easy Instant Pot Recipes to Rock Your Big Game Party

We're at the end of January, so I have to ask...have you worked up the courage to take the Instant Pot you received as a Christmas gift out of the box yet?

If a friend or family member bought you that electric pressure cooker as a gift, chances are they may feel offended if they came over for the game on Sunday and don't see it proudly set up on the counter top. You're not trying to be rude, you're just scared to use it for the first time.

I was in your shoes once and there's nothing to be embarrassed about. When you think about the fact that Instant Pots can cook recipes in less than half the time of a slow cooker, that's really intimidating...but you and I are friends, so I'm going to speak the truth. You have nothing to worry about. The Instant Pot will change your life in a good way! So, let's get cooking for the big game. These are three recipes that I've tried and tested and are a slam dunk for your party!

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese

10 oz box frozen spinach

10 oz shredded Parmesan cheese

8 oz shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup chicken broth

14 oz can artichoke hearts, drained

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayo

5 cloves minced garlic

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp onion powder

Directions

Place garlic and chicken broth Instant Pot

Add Artichokes, spinach, sour cream, cream cheese, mayo, pepper and onion powder.

Use manual mode at high pressure for 4 minutes

Do a quick release after time sounds

Stir in cheese. Dip will thicken more as it cools

Additional Notes

This recipe is part of the "One Recipe a Week Challenge." Adapted from a recipe posted by Adventures of a Nurse.

Spicy Garlic Ranch Wings

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Ingredients

1 Cup Chicken Broth

4 lbs Frozen Chicken Wings

1 Tablespoon Melted Butter

1 Cup Franks Red Hot Sauce

1 Packet Hidden Valley Ranch

2 Cloves Minced Garlic

Directions

Pour broth into Instant Pot Place steam rack into Instant Pot and place frozen wings on top of it Lock lid and set Instant Pot to high pressure for 15 minutes While wings cook, mix together hot sauce, butter, ranch packet and garlic together in separate bowl to make wing sauce Once cooking cycle is complete, perform quick release Place wings on cooking sheet lined with foil and cooking spray. Place under oven broiler to crisp up wings. Remove after five minutes or when crisp to your liking. Toss wings in bowl of sauce to coat them

Taco Ranch Chili

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Ingredients

1 pack of taco seasoning

1 oz pack of ranch seasoning mix

1.5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast

2 16 oz. cans mild chili beans

1 16 oz. can white beans

1 10 oz. can Rotel

1/2 tsp chili powder

Directions

Combine all ingredients in Instant Pot. Do NOT drain or rinse the beans.

Cook at high pressure for 15 minutes. Do a quick release once cooking cycle is complete.

Remove chicken breasts from pot and shred with a fork. Put chicken back in pot and stir.

Serve with your choice of toppings (sour cream, shredded cheese or fresh cilantro)

Additional Notes

This recipe is part of the "One Recipe a Week Challenge." Originally posted by The Novice Chef.