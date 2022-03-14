Walking around the grocery store, many are noticing that a certain item seems to be missing. There have been multiple people posting about it, asking friends, family members, and coworkers if they have it and most don't have an answer. A certain grocery item has begun to disappear from the shelves, and while some are disappointed, they shouldn't be. The item is still there, just branded differently.

Diet Soda Phasing Out of Stores

Over the last few months, diet soda has begun to quietly disappear from grocery stores. Coworkers, friends, and family members have all asked why it is out of stock and if I have been able to find any and the answer to both is no. It is not gone but has instead rebranded itself. While Pepsi Zero and Coke Zero aren't new, they are essentially replacing diet soda. The word "diet" sounds more negative and in today's society isn't as appealing to the younger generation as the zero sugar branding.

Diet Soda Packaging Has Changed

The next time you go to the store, make sure to check for the "Zero" brand of the soda you are wanting. While diet soda was selling well, the word scared away younger people, so for branding purposes, they have changed the packaging and name. Worry no longer, as you can have your "diet" soda still.

For those people that freaked out about diet soda being gone, breathe a little easier, knowing it isn't entirely gone. While the name and packaging may have changed, the same drink is there. It may seem like it tastes different, but it shouldn't. Run to the store today and load back up on all the diet soda you thought you couldn't get. Zero sugar soda is the new diet.

