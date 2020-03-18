Basic Pantry Staples You Can Make From Home

I started thinking about what's in my cupboards yesterday and what I can do with those item should we be quarantined to our homes. Here's some ideas you may not be thinking of.

1. Homemade bread. If you have flour and yeast (maybe a little sugar and oil) you can make a plethora of carbs. Breadsticks, bagels, and pizza dough will give you different options and will make your house smell amazing. Here's a super simple bread recipe from Taste of Home.

2. Homemade potato chips. If you have some good 'ole Idaho potatoes, some oil, and salt, your family will rejoice about snacking on these homemade goodies while being quarantined. Here's a recipe to get you started.

3. Homemade Donuts. Need a sweet treat that comes from pantry staples? This recipe utilizes potatoes and basic baking ingredients.

4. Homemade Graham Crackers. Flour, sugar, honey, and cinnamon will help you make better graham crackers than you could ever find in the store. Here's the recipe.

5. Homemade Pasta Dough. This may seem intimidating, but you'll have plenty of time to work on this labor of love if you are quarantined. All you need are eggs, flour, and olive oil.

If you think about it, there is so much you can make with pantry staples. Make sure you have the basics, perhaps share a loaf of bread with your neighbor, and we're all going to get through this together.