Old Chicago Closes in Downtown Boise

This is shocking to me. Old Chicago in Downtown Boise closed their doors suddenly this morning to focus their attention on their other locations.

Old Chicago is owned by CraftWorks Holdings, which owns 390 restaurants in 40 different states, according to an article on idahonews.com.

I remember going to Old Chicago when I first arrived in Boise. Taking my kids there and my parents. It was one of those places that made me fall in love with Boise.

The North Milwaukee Street Old Chicago location will remain open.

CraftWorks Holdings released this statement.

“This was purely a business decision as we continue to focus on other Old Chicago locations throughout the country. It’s never easy to close a restaurant," said Josh Kern, Chief Experience Officer at CrafWorks Holdings. "We appreciate our teams and raving fans of the brand and we certainly enjoyed operating this restaurant in downtown Boise. We continue to be optimistic about the future of Old Chicago and are pleased with recent progress made on several growth initiatives that we believe should have a meaningful impact on our business.”

Please share your memories of Old Chicago in the comments below.