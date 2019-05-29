3 People and a Dog Die in Head-on Collision Near Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – Three people and a dog died Wednesday morning from the result of a head-on collision near Ketchum.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office a little before 10 a.m. on Idaho Highway 75, near the Elkhorn Road intersection south of Ketchum, according to Sheriff Steve Harkins.

The crash happened when 82-year-old Sun Valley resident Peter Jarvis was traveling southbound on Highway 75 and crossed the center lane. After doing so he entered the northbound lane of traffic and crashed into a white Toyota pickup driven by Piper Reed, 34, of Ketchum, Harkins explained in a news release.

Jarvis died at the scene, while his passenger, wife Sally Jarvis, 82, died later at the St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. Piper Reed also died from her injuries at the hospital, the sheriff said, noting that Reed’s golden retriever also was killed in the collision. He said all occupants were wearing their seat belts.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this collision,” Harkins said. “We also would like thank our first responders for the extremely difficult and challenging job they often face. Our community has already experienced several tragedies this year on our roadways, and I would like to remind everyone to drive safely, drive respectfully, and drive undistracted.”