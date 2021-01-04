3 Restaurants Open In 2nd South Market, More Within The Week

The celebrate 2021, 2nd South Market had their soft opening. 3 of the 7 vendors are open now and the rest will shortly follow.

Full Steam Espresso is officially open and so is the TapHouse. Full Steam Espresso begins their day at 8 a.m. and TapHouse opens for beer and wine at 11 a.m. According to their Facebook page, the closing time will vary but will not be later than 10 p.m.

Rosti Express are also officially open and serving today, January 4th. Their hours are going to be 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. 7 days a week.

Other vendors waiting to open are Smokey Bone BBQ which is anticipated to open by early next week, around January 12th. And the Poke and Sushi Hut along with the Lucy's New York Style Pizzeria by the middle of the month.

To help with COVID standards, 2nd South Market will have limited seating of about 100 and tables are 6 feet apart. There is also a huge open space both inside and outside.

We will have more information about the other vendors like Clover Leaf Creamery and when the official grand opening will be. They anticipate a grand opening announcement by the end of January at the latest.

I am so excited for this place to open up and check out. It is going to be a super fun hang out and eatery. I will be excited to try every single place out.