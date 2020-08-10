300 Female Athletes Support Idaho’s Transgender Sports Ban

I call it a failure of mainstream media. If you didn’t supplement the news you get with conservative alternatives, you wouldn’t know there was strong backing for Idaho’s new transgender sports law.

The law prohibits biologically born boys from competing in women’s sports at the high school and college levels.

Sponsored by State Representative Barbara Ehardt, it became law earlier this summer. A former college basketball coach, Ehardt told Newsradio 1310, KLIX last spring, even guys who couldn’t make a college basketball team routinely downed her women in scrimmages. The current politically correct narrative is the women should suffer to accommodate one person who may have identity issues.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association could this week sanction Idaho for having the law on the books and the left-leaning American Civil Liberties Union is fighting on behalf of transgendered competitors.

Enter several hundred female athletes. Past and present. Born female. They’ve petitioned the NCAA and these women support Idaho’s law. How do I know this? Well, I did a Google search and I certainly didn’t find the story in any Idaho newspapers or on any local television news broadcasts.

It’s published by the Daily Signal. The news branch of the conservative Heritage Foundation. You can click here and read the story in full.

A recent Knight Foundation study shows three-quarters of Americans surveyed believe mainstream media is biased. People increasingly believe reporters make up facts to bolster stories. I don’t believe it happens on a widespread basis. Where the real bias lies is in story selection. What does your local paper choose to cover and what stories are ignored?

They don’t want you to know there’s support for Idaho’s law. They want to shame you into getting on the liberal bandwagon and demand its repeal. Or to cheer for a court decision scrapping the law. Most people, having figured this out, increasingly tune-out.