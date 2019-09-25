38 Special Performing On Halloween In Pocatello

One of the biggest rock bands to form in the seventies and achieve multiple top 10 hits on the U.S. charts is coming to southern Idaho in October.

38 Special, who formed in Florida in 1974, are coming to Idaho. They are best known for singles like, "Second Chance," "Caught Up In You," and "Hold On Loosley." All three songs were top 30 hits for the group between 1981 and 1989; they've also sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

38 Special's founding lead vocalist and guitarist was Donnie Van Zant, brother of late Lynyrd Skynyrd vocalist Ronnie Van Zant, who died in a plane crash while touring in 1977. Donnie remains a writer and contributor for the band, but hearing issues have prevented him from performing for the better part of the last seven years. He is currently 67 years old.

Don Barnes has taken over as the primary lead singer, with guitarist Barry Dunaway also sharing vocal duties The group also added veteran guitarist Jerry Riggs recently.

The band has 19 dates throughout the United States scheduled through November 23, 2019. One of those performances will be on October 31 (Halloween), at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. The venue is located on the campus of Idaho State University.

The band has had a busy 2019 so far, having began the year as performers on the Rock Legends Cruise in February. Idaho State University, the site of the October 31 performance, is located 115 miles east of Twin Falls.

Tickets for 38 Special range from $45 to $55. They can be purchased by calling 208-282-3595. You can visit the university box office by clicking here.