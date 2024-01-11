Police Impersonator in Chubbuck, ID a Hoax

The story of a phony cop in Chubbuck isn’t true. A friend in Pocatello sent me a link this morning from the Idaho State Journal. My buddy’s sister is a deputy in Oneida County, so he takes these things seriously. It looks like a young man made a false report, however. He had also been the subject of what looked like a legitimate traffic stop. Police there are concerned because if there’s a belief there’s an impersonator at work, it could lead to some dangerous situations.

I don’t know much about Chubbuck, aside from I once stopped and did some grocery shopping there while driving home from vacation. It looks a lot like Pocatello, but people who call Chubbuck home treasure their own identity. I appreciate that, as the last time I was in Pocatello I could see why some people would choose not to live there. But Chubbuck? Would it be a deterrence if the accused young man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life there?

I’ve visited almost every corner of Idaho and there are some lovely places where I could live. I can’t say I’ve ever opened Zillow and dreamily looked for property in Bannock County. Though, the area around Century High School in Pocatello is beautiful. Chubbuck, not so much.

We’ve got a fellow here in the office and he breaks into laughter every time he hears the name of the place. And he grew up in a city named Provo, which sounds a lot like a nickname for a water closet.