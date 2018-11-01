The Spookiest Urban Legend From Idaho Is Really Creepy!

You still have Halloween sugar flowing through your veins so we'll share one more scary story from Idaho. And, this may be the creepiest of them all! The urban legend is called the Water Babies of Massacre Rock (just the name is creepy)! The story goes that years ago near Pocatello, during a time of famine, Native American mothers would drown their babies rather than let them starve to death and suffer. Those drowned babies became little water monsters and now lure people into the water.

I know there are some creepy places in Idaho but little water monster babies takes the cake for me! I'm never going to Massacre Rocks State Park.