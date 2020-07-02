4 State Nugget Recall Includes Idaho; Foreign Matter Reported

A new recall has been initiated by a Texas producer of bagged chicken nuggets. At least one consumer reported the presence of foreign matter inside the packaging.

A June 28, 2020 recall of bagged chicken nuggets by Texas-based Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, has been detailed in a press release on the United States Department of Agriculture website. The Class II recall is classified as "low risk" according to the USDA.

More than 59,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast, in 4-pound, plastic packaging, was recalled after a report of rubber being discovered within the contents of the bags. The chicken was prepped for shipping to the states of Idaho, Arizona, Oregon and Texas, on May 6, 2020.

USDA

There have been no illness or deaths linked to this recall, and appears to be an isolated incident. The best-buy date of the recalled items is May 6, 2021.

If you believe you have one of these recalled packages in your home, or have any questions / concerns regarding this matter, you can call (970) 506-8028. "Pilgrim's FULLY COOKED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGET" is printed across the packaging of the recalled bags. To view more pictures of the labels of this recalled product, click here.

Consumers can also contact the 24 toll-free USDA support line, (888) 674-6854. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is headquartered in Waco, Texas, and ships certain products globally to more than 100 countries. The company has hubs in Europe, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the U.S.