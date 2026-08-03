A candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday, August 4th at City Park. It begins at 9:00 that night. The event will follow the annual National Night Out event, which could have the largest attendance Twin Falls has ever seen. Two people shared details for vigil plans with me over the weekend. As far as I know, we’re talking about one single event. Events where grief is shared communally can assist with the grieving process. Even if you didn’t know anyone among the dead and wounded, the sense of sadness can be profound. My sister wrote me from southwestern New York State and expressed her sadness upon hearing the news. We hear about these things happening elsewhere, but it’s especially difficult, as we’re learning, when it happens here.

The Worst and Best on Display at Shooting

I visited the parking lot near the crime scene early on Sunday morning, or as close as I could get. It was quiet, and the smoke-filled sky seemed to amplify the ache that a lot of us feel. It reminded me of something the late Andy Rooney said about warfare, as being a time when men are simultaneously at their worst and best. He hit the beach at Normandy with nothing more than a typewriter as a reporter for Stars and Stripes. He saw men blown apart, and later in the war was exposed to death camps. He also witnessed great acts of courage in the midst of the chaos and horror.

What We Can Do to Honor the Fallen

There was a lot of courage on display on Saturday afternoon in Twin Falls, despite the carnage and the horror. Let’s hope that sets an example for the coming days.