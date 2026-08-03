Why would anyone in their right mind harass someone who shares a name with an alleged killer? Especially since the alleged gunman is dead? Have people lost their collective marbles?

Talk About the Shallow End og the Gene Pool

Over the weekend, I posted additional concerns about some reactions on Substack.

…there was, within a few hours of blood being shed, a coterie on Facebook that claimed the crime was staged to promote the use of Flock cameras. To say the country has been dumbed down is to put it mildly. People are living among us who believe law enforcement and government would kill several neighbors to bolster public opinion for the cameras, which aren’t utilized in the plaza where the shooting took place. Perhaps somewhere in the city the gunman passed one of the devices, but how would a picture at noon have prevented a shooting at 2:30? You’re telling me that you believe cops and councilors would risk the death penalty to save a couple of surveillance cameras? Define **** for brains!

The Elevator Doesn't Reach the Top Floor

Police announced within hours Saturday that Mr. Williams was dead. Are some of you laboring under a belief that he was resurrected? No wonder the country is in so much trouble. I bet these are the same people who can’t make change when I’m cashing out at the store. You should pray nobody who shares a name with you commits a crime, because your kind are out there and somehow believe this is funny. By the way, you may also be committing a crime. Just to let you know, the jail is overcrowded, and the other people who call it home aren’t very nice.