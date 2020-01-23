4 Twin Falls Pedestrians Hit In 72 Hrs; Canyon Ridge Teen Latest

A call to the Twin Falls Police Department about an issue at Canyon Ridge High School on Wednesday yielded some additional information about a surprising number of vehicle versus pedestrian incidents that have taken place this week in the city.

I placed a call Thursday (January 23) to the Twin Falls Police Department to get details regarding an incident that was reported shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in a Canyon Ridge High School parking lot.

Local police and fire, along with an ambulance, responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian incident at the school at approximately 3:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital, and an investigation is pending, according to Sergeant Ryan Howe, of the Twin Falls Police Department. I then learned from Sergeant Howe that there have been several such incidents in Twin Falls in the last couple of days.

"It's not all on the drivers," said Howe. "Pedestrians have also been doing things they shouldn't."

Four such accidents have taken place this week. Pedestrians have been struck by vehicles on Pole Line, another near the Dutch Brothers on Blue Lakes, one on Orchard and Harrison Streets, and the most recent, at Canyon Ridge High School on January 22.

No more details were provided about the accidents. Sergeant Howe also asked me to remind the public to wear seat belts. A non-injury accident occurred in Twin Falls on Thursday morning (January 23), in which the driver wasn't buckled up.