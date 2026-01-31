Educators in Twin Falls schools require remediation. They claim a ruling from the Supreme Court of the United States prevents the district from stopping student walkouts. Superintendent Brady Dickinson explained publicly (in response to a lowly talk radio host) that his hands were tied. Let’s consider, for a moment, that he has a very liberal (by two definitions) interpretation. While a lot of the kids who walked out probably aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed, consider a clever student could call a protest every school day between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. I don’t believe Dickinson could have allowed that and kept his job. What he really means is that last week he took the path of least resistance and hopes it will be like a bad dream and evaporate in the light of day. The student malcontents can always march at night and on weekends.

These people believe they're above criticism.

Before I was even discontinued on Friday morning, my boss told me that the school board president had called and complained that I was being mean. My mom died years ago, so I guess he couldn’t tell Mrs. Colley her son was being a bad boy. Eric Smallwood was much nicer when I telephoned him later in the morning. He’s scheduled to be a guest on my show next Wednesday

The board president has raised the ire of some conservatives by making recommendations on how people should vote. He seeks a more pliable state legislative delegation that will continue to funnel your tax dollars into student demonstrations. I realize your frustration when you say what he did was wrong. But I’m not sure if it’s illegal. First, if he’s a bad man, we’re talking about a subjective judgment, and the law generally doesn’t smack someone because we don’t like them. I’m reminded of a scene from one of my favorite films. You can watch by clicking here. Smallwood isn’t going to face legal peril simply because you don’t like him. Make your case for your legislative candidates and make your case for new school board members.

We need change, but not for the sake of change.

The latter deserves reflection. While voters have been rejecting elitists, they’re also worn out by crazies. Aren’t there any normal people willing to step into the arena?

I knew an elected politician early in my broadcast days. He lamented that you could never give the schools enough money. He was a Democrat! His point was, we’re pouring our dollars into a black hole.

Speaking of courts, our state Supreme Court is on the cusp of enshrining school choice. It needs to be expanded to break the near monopoly of unions and careerists like Brady Dickinson. They claim an interest in educating your kids, but their main priority ends at the tips of their own noses.

Oh, and Dickinson closed his statement by musing that they must not be doing a good job in educating the little liberals. We know!

A similar version of this essay appeared at Substack.