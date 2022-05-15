Pocatello Man Walking On Interstate Struck by Truck

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Pocatello man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon near American Falls. According to Idaho State Police, the 42-year-old Pocatello man was walking on Interstate 86 at around 3:20 p.m. just west of the town when he was hit by a semi-truck headed westbound. The man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured. ISP said the incident is under investigation. The roadway was blocked for about an hour.

