I’m on the ACLU’s naughty list. I came across it during a Google search. The communist front group is asking local liberals and school kids to pester me. I’m not sure the children can pull it off when they’re in school, but it came about because I criticized some of them for walking out of school. Now, the fellow travelers among the adults are promoting even worse manners!

Woman Satirizes Liberal Morality

One of the best responses to these reprobates is a video I watched this week. A young woman stands on a dreary street in Kootenai County, supporting the malcontents on the left. Or does she?



Our screen-addicted cherubs in public schools lack the critical thinking skills to process satire. They’re also traumatized because they didn’t expect the negative community reaction to their walkout from Communist Ridge High School in Twin Falls. Just because their teachers passed out participation trophies doesn’t make their actions right.

The School Walkout Should Bring a Wake-Up Call

There’s a warning for these kids. When you leave school in serious need of remedial education, and walk out of a job, you’ll be fired and replaced by a machine. That’s the future, and while you may find a job as a paid demonstrator, the work is limited, temporary, and sometimes deadly. You’re being led down the primrose path and being used as pawns by some wicked people.

I didn’t let you down. Your parents, the teacher unions, administrators, and the lunatics at the ACLU did. That the latter is involved in a local matter between some teenagers and a geriatric small-town radio host is, at first sight, evidence of outside influence, possibly from people you may be fighting in five years. The explanation is at this link.