400 Acre Fire Burning East of Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire has charred more than 1200 acres 15 miles east of Burley as fire crews from the ground and air work to slow its progress.

According to Idaho Fire Info, the Interchange Fire is burning near the Interstate 84/86 junction, drivers are advised to be cautious in the area. The fire was first reported at around 5:40 p.m. with strong winds from passing thunderstorms pushing it. At the time it had already burned 400 acres of grass and brush. By Friday morning it had grown to 1200 acres.

Single engine air tankers are attacking the fire in coordination with ground crews and equipment. Containment is expected later this evening with full control by Friday evening, July 24.