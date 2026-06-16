A chunk of the Magic Valley is under a Red Flag weather warning. From Twin Falls south to the state line, and east through the Mini-Cassia region and into the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. Strong wind gusts and extremely low humidity and dew points will enhance dry conditions, and even a simple spark to a pop-up thunderstorm could unleash a wildfire. Relative humidity is expected to be below 15 percent, or extremely low.

First Responders have Been War Gaming for Wildfire

Fire agencies and law enforcement have been preparing for several weeks in case a response is needed. In one part of the state, a burn on private land spread and caused a fire. Conditions are such that it would be wise to clear all plans for burning before you start.

Twin Falls Fire Chief Mitchell Brooks told us on-air this week that his agency prepares to mostly battle single-structure fires. An entire neighborhood burning would be a challenge. Earlier this spring, firefighters doused a fire in the Rock Creek Canyon. Both canyons are filled with dry and natural fuel. Portions of Owyhee, Twin Falls, and Cassia County are experiencing exceptional drought, and the remainder of the region is listed as extreme. The entire state of Idaho is experiencing some level of drought.

Don't Ignore Smoke When You See It

If you see something, say something. With current conditions, everyone is a fire spotter. Be very careful with discarded cigarette butts, don’t drag chains when driving, and know if there is a burn ban in effect. Today's warning is in effect from noon until 9 o'clock tonight.