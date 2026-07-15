Am I not surprised? The U.S. Forest Service has determined one stubborn wildfire was man-made. Like we haven’t seen that story before. What was named the Cabin Creek Fire appears to have been started by a stooge who left an unattended cook fire. I guess that the lack of wit that got it going vamoosed as soon as he saw his handiwork get out of control. Let me see, dry conditions, sparks, and walking off for a hike without dousing the coals? Brilliant! The same clown probably rambles on about shared resources, granola, and suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Have I got it about right?

People are Gambling and Losing

We know that a lot of fires are started by storms and lightning strikes, but we’ve had relatively few of those this summer. I know we can’t blame someone on a hunch about their political philosophy. People from all backgrounds have a belief that it can’t happen to me, or that they have a special pass to ignore rules and laws. We see it when driving, when a guy behind the wheel who lives a normally clean life suddenly cuts us off because he’s in a hurry, and his time is more valuable than ours. And we’re all guilty at times.

When the Guy is Caught He'll Pay

But when it comes to fire safety, even during a moist summer we know we should use our noggins. During a period of serious drought, we expect even more diligence. I do know that investigators have become much better at finding firebugs, and being malicious or just stupid can be costly.

