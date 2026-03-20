Save, but for a few mountain tops in the central highlands, Idaho is bone dry. The Owyhee Mountains are in extreme drought, and large portions of southern Owyhee and Twin Falls Counties are in severe drought. Despite the severe rains in much of the panhandle last weekend, much of that region is in severe drought. The hot weather this week and abnormally warm weather next week will only accelerate snowmelt and limit water supplies later in spring.

Fear is Etched on Faces

A couple of weeks ago, I spoke with an engineer involved with regional water management. The look of concern on his face is like nothing I’ve seen before.

Growers are the first thing I think of, then I start thinking about wildfire season. Both federal and state governments have the luxury of funding firefighting efforts that we saw in the past. I’ve heard all the arguments for a larger social safety net, but when it comes down to public safety, and fire is a major threat to safety, everybody is impacted. It probably poses a greater threat to most Idahoans than mental healthcare cuts.

We Need to Set Priorities

Meanwhile, legislators have moved to cut funding for a voter guide mailed to households before Idaho elections. The guide is mandated by law, but when it comes to priorities, is it necessary? Which begs the question, was it ever necessary?

Crises have a way of focusing us on what’s really important. Families know this. Now the government is getting a taste. The trouble is, past policy decisions limit options today.