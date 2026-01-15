The fog rolled in about 9:00 on January 15th. Not unusual in winter, but unexpected considering the stretch of mild weather in southern Idaho. I stepped outside the studios and saw the horses in the mist. The change in conditions doesn’t bother them. I’m reminded that our Lord said the birds don’t worry about their next meal, because the Father looks after them.

Dry and Cold Weather Becomes a Danger in Summer Heat

The current weather pattern appears to be continuing through January, and air stagnation may contribute to the morning fog. A friend wrote me and said it was great weather for riding motorcycles, though I would consider the fog a challenge on the open road.

The real concern remains spring. Twin Falls Mayor Jason Brown has a background in water management. Specifically, shares are provided via the Twin Falls Canal Company, where he works at his day job. Rain in the latter months of 2025 filled some reservoirs, but January has been exceptionally dry, and without a firmer snowpack in the mountains, the reservoirs will drain quickly in the spring.

We Need to Start Planning Today

Then the concern becomes fire. I saw a story about the threat of wildfire in a British publication. One with a left-wing bent, but still, fire is a concern no matter your politics. This is why rain, snow, and forest management are all part of a three-legged stool in the Intermountain and Mountain West. And some decisions can’t wait for extended debate. Remove the matchsticks from the forest floor, now!