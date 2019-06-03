5 Struggles Twin Fall Kids Today Will Never Understand

Technology has made us spoiled, there is no doubt about that. With cell phones, GPS and everything that this generation has grown up with, they will never understand some of the struggles the rest of us had to deal with growing up.

I can't say that I had all of these struggles. I came from a generation that started having access to technology. I remember before cell phones were in every third grader's hand, but I also remember when we all started carrying them. These are struggles kids today with never understand.