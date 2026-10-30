I picked the revolver. Specifically, the Colt Single Action Army Revolver. I grew up playing with toy revolvers, and my dad would sometimes take me to the range, where I got to fire his service gun, a snub-nose .38. When I watched Superman, that’s what the villains fired (unsuccessfully) at the hero every episode. Several friends have already told me they made other choices, and some joked our friendship is over! If you didn’t vote early, you can vote Tuesday.

This Will Motivate a Few Non-Voters

From my perspective, what some see as a waste of time is an opportunity to bring people to the polls who otherwise wouldn’t show up. That’s something critics of the ballot measure have missed, and there are critics. A few weeks ago, a fellow was whining online that this was terrible because we had a mass shooting in Twin Falls last summer. You remember, the one where good guys with guns turned away a deranged young man. Do the critics believe someone is going to see the ballot and collapse into a seizure and roll on the floor choking on their swallowed tongue?

The Cabernet Crowd Aren't Forced to Make a Choice

Leave it to liberals to think that everyone else is a frightened field mouse, just because it’s what they resemble. This is Idaho. The percentage of shrinking violets is among the lowest not only in America, but on the planet. So, have some fun when you vote, and choose state gun. You can see your choices by clicking here.