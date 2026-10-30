I remember three consecutive Christmases when I was a teenager. In 1977, it was warm, and it rained. In 1978, we woke to almost four feet of fresh snow. In 1979, I worked on Christmas Day. It was 8 below zero on the morning drive. Three Decembers, three different outcomes. Weather forecasters use normal as a euphemism for average. The two aren’t the same. Weather history is the latter. Normal is an approximation. It’s normally colder in winter than in summer. Average is proof. When that changes, we’re in serious trouble.

Death is Coming on the Clouds

I thought about the changes in weather this week when forecasters breathlessly started talking about the polar vortex, again. You know, death from cruel Old Man Winter. The people who try to frighten you to keep your eyes on the screen are at it again. While I don’t recall every winter, I remember plenty, having lived long enough to see more than a few. Sometimes November is mild, sometimes fierce, and often middling. It averages to the latter.

We've Seen this Story Before

The vortex is apparently arriving early this year, despite all the usual global warming hysteria. These weather patterns don’t normally hammer Idaho and the Northwest. The Great Lakes and the East get the brunt, and we call it winter.

I watched a documentary a few weeks ago about how a cold snap that lasted hundreds of years wiped out the Clovis culture. A cold winter is nothing to fear if you aren’t living on the streets or under some hides stretched over sticks. My experience with cold snaps is that I put on a thermal undershirt and grab the parka before I leave the house. I don’t like it, but it’s part of living.