The Twin Falls Gas Station Where the Price Dropped 84 Cents

The Twin Falls Gas Station Where the Price Dropped 84 Cents

Photo by Julia A. Keirns on Unsplash

The Walmart gas station on North Washington Street in Twin Falls is my benchmark.  I pass it every morning driving to work.  Four weeks ago, I saw a price of just under $5.10 a gallon.  By the wee hours of Wednesday morning, it was $4.25.9.  On Tuesday, I passed a Maverick station on Blue Lakes Boulevard where the cash price was $4.23.9 a gallon.  The eight to 10 dollars a gallon predicted by the doomsayers since the end of February hasn’t materialized.  We don’t know what tomorrow brings, war or no war.  But I imagine what we’ve been through will hand control of Congress to liberals, who like high fuel prices and regulations that strangle supply.

Diesel is a Tough Nut to Crack

Diesel remains a bigger issue.  Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke told me this week that big rigs are driving slower on the Interstate to burn less fuel.  He’s personally witnessed the change.  A left-leaning publication called Axios explains that other conservation efforts have lessened the sting.  You can read the story here.

We Need Cheaper Fuel Transport

One last point: I saw a story that said there has been a spike in the cost of sending oil across the oceans.  A quadrupling over the course of a year.  This doesn’t apply to pipelines in North America.  Do you remember the political party and its tree-hugging associates who’ve tossed monkey wrenches into pipeline construction?  First, someone needs to toss the greenies a bar of soap, then lock them up when they block a project that could save you money.

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Gallery Credit: Dubba G

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Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Twin Falls News

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