The Walmart gas station on North Washington Street in Twin Falls is my benchmark. I pass it every morning driving to work. Four weeks ago, I saw a price of just under $5.10 a gallon. By the wee hours of Wednesday morning, it was $4.25.9. On Tuesday, I passed a Maverick station on Blue Lakes Boulevard where the cash price was $4.23.9 a gallon. The eight to 10 dollars a gallon predicted by the doomsayers since the end of February hasn’t materialized. We don’t know what tomorrow brings, war or no war. But I imagine what we’ve been through will hand control of Congress to liberals, who like high fuel prices and regulations that strangle supply.

Diesel is a Tough Nut to Crack

Diesel remains a bigger issue. Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke told me this week that big rigs are driving slower on the Interstate to burn less fuel. He’s personally witnessed the change. A left-leaning publication called Axios explains that other conservation efforts have lessened the sting. You can read the story here.

We Need Cheaper Fuel Transport

One last point: I saw a story that said there has been a spike in the cost of sending oil across the oceans. A quadrupling over the course of a year. This doesn’t apply to pipelines in North America. Do you remember the political party and its tree-hugging associates who’ve tossed monkey wrenches into pipeline construction? First, someone needs to toss the greenies a bar of soap, then lock them up when they block a project that could save you money.