5 Twin Falls Events You Probably Haven’t Gone To, But Should

One of the many things I love about Twin Falls is how much fun this community has together. There are so many events that happen all over town you may not have even heard about. A lot of them are weekly or monthly. If you haven't gone to these events, you should check them out.

I have to go to a few of these myself. I have heard nothing but great things about them though. There is no particular order to these, you just need to try them all.

  • 1

    Events At Hands-On

    Twin Falls Hands On has so many different events for everyone. They have kids friendly, kid specific and adult only events. They are having a Diva Night next week even.

  • 2

    Events At Koto Brewing

    Koto does random events pretty much every week. They have live music but did you know they also have a Trivia Night. On the second Tuesday of each month they are also having magic shows. That sounds like a blast to me.

  • 3

    Board Game Night At Twin Beans

    I don't really think about events when I think about a coffee shop, but Twin Beans hosts random events all the time. You can check out their board game night every 3rd Friday of the month. A good way to meet people that are interested in the same things as you.

  • 4

    Rudy's Demos

    Rudy's in Downtown Twin Falls hosts demonstrations and tasting all the time. The next one will be next week where they are teaching you how to bake pie. I imagine you get to eat it too! Yum.

  • 5

    CSI Events

    The College of Southern Idaho has a ton of events that they do with the community. They do mountain bike Mondays, they offer exercise classes, they offer training sessions on a variety of things and they have their Fall Fest dinner and auction.

So if you haven't checked out these fun things to do with the community you may want to check them out.

