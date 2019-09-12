5 Twin Falls Events You Probably Haven’t Gone To, But Should
One of the many things I love about Twin Falls is how much fun this community has together. There are so many events that happen all over town you may not have even heard about. A lot of them are weekly or monthly. If you haven't gone to these events, you should check them out.
I have to go to a few of these myself. I have heard nothing but great things about them though. There is no particular order to these, you just need to try them all.
- 1
Events At Hands-On
Twin Falls Hands On has so many different events for everyone. They have kids friendly, kid specific and adult only events. They are having a Diva Night next week even.
- 2
Events At Koto Brewing
Koto does random events pretty much every week. They have live music but did you know they also have a Trivia Night. On the second Tuesday of each month they are also having magic shows. That sounds like a blast to me.
- 3
Board Game Night At Twin Beans
I don't really think about events when I think about a coffee shop, but Twin Beans hosts random events all the time. You can check out their board game night every 3rd Friday of the month. A good way to meet people that are interested in the same things as you.
- 4
Rudy's Demos
Rudy's in Downtown Twin Falls hosts demonstrations and tasting all the time. The next one will be next week where they are teaching you how to bake pie. I imagine you get to eat it too! Yum.
- 5
CSI Events
The College of Southern Idaho has a ton of events that they do with the community. They do mountain bike Mondays, they offer exercise classes, they offer training sessions on a variety of things and they have their Fall Fest dinner and auction.