Your internal combustion engine may be coughing every time you pass a gas pump. You thought higher prices would last for only a few weeks, and now we may be looking at months. Have you considered buying an electric vehicle? The tree-hugging sector and crunchies have long promoted EVs. An Australian publication says that the electric alternative has all but slammed the door in one Scandinavian market, where almost every car sold in April was an EV. But stand back for a moment and imagine Norway.

Norway has Unique Conditions.

Most of the population lives in the south, in a narrow span east to west. The rail network is extensive, and most people live near work. Contrast that with the American West. The price of gasoline and diesel is also artificially inflated by Europe’s high taxes, which include value-added tax, where governments take a bite at every step of production. By the way, Norway has been an oil-rich country that funded a vast social-welfare structure off petroleum sales.

All Fuels Need a Source

Now think about our situation. If you could get 25 percent of drivers to switch to EVs (Norway is nearing 100 percent), where would we get the electricity? More EVs create a different kind of fuel demand. China, where very few people are allowed to drive long distances, has been moving its automobile fleet in the direction of electric vehicles. Where do the Chinese get the power? Click on this link. China burns roughly 16 times as much coal as the United States. Do you greenies ever look beyond the surface of your virtue signaling?