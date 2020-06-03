6 Worst Intersections In Twin Falls

3

First of all the lights take FOREVER. Secondly, if you are on Blue Lakes turning left on to Pole Line Road to get into Costco it is a mass pile up waiting to happen from both directions. Those turning left never seem to realize that they have to cross 3 lanes of busy traffic and they can go to the next light, and people turning right on to Pole Line tend to go very slow so they can merge. It is a lose lose intersection.