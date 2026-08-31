He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and Idaho State Police say he’s fine. Troopers say a 26-year-old man from Kent, Washington, rolled a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 84 in Jerome County near the Minidoka County line. It happened just before midnight on Sunday as the truck driver was eastbound. The rig ended up blocking the traffic lanes after the driver overcorrected after initially going off the right shoulder. The eastbound lanes were blocked for several hours. If you have questions, check out the website 511.Idaho.gov/.

The Road Was Closed for Several Hours

The cleanup and traffic control were assisted by other local agencies. ”Idaho State Police was assisted by Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, West End Fire and QRU, Rock Creek Medics, and The Idaho Transportation Department.”

The Driver May Have Been Darned Lucky

From my personal experience, law enforcement would say that wearing a seatbelt greatly increases your chances of walking away from an accident. Walking away when not wearing a belt would be the anomaly.