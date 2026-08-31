I’ve done informal polls for years on this subject. I get a lot of answers. In recent years, corn dogs come up the most. Some friends seem to think corn dogs are their favorite part of the fair, even though they can buy them in a grocery store freezer any time. I posted a question on the KLIX Facebook page to get some more responses. I’m a big fan of the French fries at the 4-H trailer at the Twin Falls County Fair. When I was a kid, I liked cotton candy, but mom thought it was too messy. I once worked in a part of the country with a large Greek community. Souvlaki and gyro were popular at the fair. And I liked big slices of gooey pizza. I also remember a dairy exhibit that served ice-cold milk.

We Have Our Likes and Our Dislikes at the Fair

I’m not a fried dough guy, but I know people who swear by it, because my neighbor’s taste buds aren’t always like mine.

Sometimes We Like the Unique Foods We Find

Years ago, I worked at a TV station. I was sent to do a story at a Renaissance fair, and a man handed me a large turkey leg dipped in a sweet sauce. That was outstanding! I don’t do ice cream at the fair, and I have memories of trying to clean up a little girl who would manage to have it melt all the way to her elbows. Steer that kid to the waffle cakes.