GoFundMe Is Up For 6-Year-Old Utah Girl Struck By Dad’s Golf Ball

A six-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a golf ball hit from her father at a golf course south of Salt Lake City.

The incident happened July 15 while the child, Aria Hill, was seated in a golf cart driven by her dad, according to information provided by ksl.com. The girl was struck in the head at close range while on a hole at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem, Utah. Aria and her father were regulars at the course, according to details.

Emergency medical personnel were contacted just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The child was airlifted to a children's hospital in Salt Lake City, which is located approximately 40 miles north from where the accident happened. The ball struck the young girl at the base of her neck, resulting in her death.

A GoFundMe account has been created for Aria and her family to help cover funeral expenses.