A Gooding man is dead after an ATV crash in Elmore County. Idaho State Police say it happened near Pine on Friday night and not long after 10:00. There were three people riding the vehicle, and all were wearing their straps. Somehow, the ATV went off the road at the intersection of Bombs Away Lane and Lester Creek Road. The vehicle left the shoulder and smacked into a tree. The 47-year-old driver died on the spot. The two passengers were airlifted to hospitals. Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

The intersection was closed for four hours as evidence was collected and the area was cleared of debris. Pine is a popular spot for Independence Day celebrations and camping.

State Police had an all-hands-on-deck response. Elmore County Deputies, Mountain Home EMS, Mountain Home Rescue, Pine EMS, and Pine Rescue assisted troopers.