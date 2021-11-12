It's almost here. Every year the South Central Community Action Partnership puts on a turkey drive and this year will be no different, with the event beginning Thursday, November 18 through Saturday, November 20 with the drop-off location being at Rob Green Buick and GMC on Blue Lakes.

Their goal this year will be to collect over two-thousand turkeys. Last year they collected 2050 turkeys and are looking to top that this year. With a shortage of turkeys this year, other meats will be accepted such as ham or any other type of meat a person might eat on Thanksgiving as well.

Families that are in need of a turkey box must apply with an application, and the South Central Community Action Partnership will make sure everyone that qualifies and applies, receives a turkey box.

If you can't donate a turkey or want to go a different route, you can also donate canned foods and other Thanksgiving food items, or you can even drop off money that will be used to buy turkeys. This is a great way for people to give to the community during the holiday season and will help our fellow Idahoans in the Magic Valley to have a meal on Thanksgiving that may not be as fortunate as others.

Tis' the season for giving and there is no better way to start than donating a turkey and starting the holiday season off right. Make your way to Rob Green Buick and GMC and drop off a turkey. No Pressure.

