SCCAP 20th Annual 60 Hours To Fight Hunger Returns Nov 19th

South Central Community Action Partnership is celebrating their 20th annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger to help feed families in the Magic Valley. The event starts on November 19th and runs until 10 p.m. on Saturday November 21st.

60 Hours to Fight Hunger collects turkeys and distributes them to families so they can have a great Thanksgiving dinner. There are several places that you can donate by dropping off a turkey at Con Paulos in Jerome at 251 E Frontage Road in Jerome. Saturday only you can go to Smith's in Twin Falls from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can also donate at Rob Green GMC through the entire event.

This year they will also be able to take monetary donations and since South Central Community Action Partnership is a non-profit they can actually make that money go a little further than the average person when it comes to purchasing food. All contributions are tax deductible as well so there is another incentive to donate.

South Central Community Action Partnership also stated that they will be practicing social distancing, gloves and masks will be used as volunteers come to your car to get turkeys and donations. Donors don't even have to leave their vehicles if they don't wish to do so.

Their goal this year is to collect 2020 turkeys for families. Hopefully we can help them meet that goal for such a great cause this holiday season. November 19th through November 21st.