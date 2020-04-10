$600 Addition For Twin Falls Unemployment Collectors Coming Soon

Those in Twin Falls currently collecting unemployment benefits will soon receive a stimulus addition totaling several hundred dollars a month for up to four months.

Americans currently taking unemployment benefits will notice an additional $600 weekly increase in some states as early as next week, according to details shared by Business Insider. The additional funds are part of the $2 trillion stimulus package signed by President Donald Trump in March. The additional funds will be paid out to some through July, 2020.

Unemployment checks in the United States have been averaging just under $400 per week, according to Business Insider. CNN Business reports that over six million Americans signed up for jobless benefits for the week beginning March 30, 2020.

The Coronavirus pandemic, which was first reported in the U.S. in late January, has now infected over 420,000 people in the country, and has been linked to nearly 15,000 deaths. Idaho has roughly 1,350 cases to date, according to a state-tracking site.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus bill also includes payouts to businesses hit hard by the economic crash caused by nationwide closures in response to COVID-19. Almost 17 million people in the country have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March, according to Business Insider.

For those that would like more information on filing for unemployment in the state of Idaho, click here.

President Trump signed the bill on March 27, 2020

Millions of Americans have lost jobs due to the Coronavirus

More than 16 million people in the U.S. have filed for unemployment since mid-March

