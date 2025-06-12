Color me perplexed. Why would the local Chamber of Commerce promote a decidedly political event? Such as a rally planned in Twin Falls this weekend by and for ultra-liberals and socialist malcontents. If this link is no longer available, I captured the image after I saw it this morning.

Screen capture from chamber website. Screen capture from chamber website. loading...

Who Approved This Idea?

First, I support everyone’s right to assembly. Even if I believe they’ve lost their collective minds. But most local business owners that I know (and I know many) aren’t left-wing voters. If you haven’t looked at voter registration numbers, we live in one of the most Trumpian parts of America.

Second, if I pay dues to a business organization to represent my interests, then how am I benefiting from the promotion of an event that my customers detest?

Three, I’m told the Chamber allows people to post on the website, and apparently, the webmaster doesn’t have a filter. Does that mean that I can post and promote pornography?

Someone Missed the Obvious Conclusion

I’m not buying the explanation that nobody at the office noticed. A previous president of the organization was a liberal Democrat, but he worked hard for membership, and he didn’t allow his politics to interfere with the mission. Which is to promote the local economy and commerce. To make cash registers ring.

What message does this send? You don’t want conservatives’ money? That’s going to cut business traffic by 75 percent.

What I found interesting is that I had a muted reaction from Chamber members after bringing this up, and I just stumbled over the website when I was doing a search today for the event. I can’t be the first person who noticed.

Get our free mobile app