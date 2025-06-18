We’re being told Idaho could have another wicked summer fire season. Although parts of the state received significant rainfall in early spring, dry conditions have been the norm during June and are expected to persist.

A couple of points I would like to make.

It doesn’t help that there are still morons doing their part when Mother Nature doesn’t strike the match. I saw one such instance on the Forest Service's Facebook page.



The fire was started by an idiot in Minidoka County. That doesn’t mean the dope was from the county, or even Idaho, but it reminds us that the stupid are flowing among our communities.

My second point is that the Trump White House believes wildfire policy has been wrong for decades, and it would like to see the fuel cleared from forest floors. But you can’t turn around bureaucratic institutions on a dime. This isn’t going to happen in one season. Additionally, the crunchies and hemp-clothing crowd will do whatever they can to monkey wrench Trump’s efforts. Whether in court or with an actual wrench.

Lefty Will Try and Stop Common Sense

This is proof that not all the dummies are leaving behind unattended campfires. Some are in court, or chaining themselves to trees.

What bothers the granola chompers is that someone else may make a profit while simultaneously saving the land. They consider money an evil, unless it’s going into their legal battles and the pockets of the people who administer their not-for-profits.

Log it, graze it, or watch it burn!

