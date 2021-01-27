Expecting A Twin Falls Package? Don’t Fall For This Amazon Scam

Package delivery scams have plagued the United States over the past several months and have amounted to millions of dollars lost due to fraudulent actions.

We order items on just about a weekly basis in our home. The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a spike of online shopping as people try to avoid crowded stores. It's estimated that Americans have been duped out of close to $150 million in the past year alone. Amazon has released information on how to avoid falling victim to some of these recent scams.

Reports of fraudulent emails have come from across the country in recent days, as well as phone calls from people posing as Amazon staffers. The one type of bogus communication by these scammers that seems to be frequently carried out alerts those on the phone to some some sort of unpaid charges that need settling. Unfortunately, a good deal of Americans are offering banking and credit card details to square said charges away.

Consumers are being asked by Amazon to double check email accounts for which these types of communications are being sent. Email services such as Gmail are being used to send these false alerts in which immediate payment are being asked.

Notes on these scam emails saying things like, "P.S. If you did not place this order, " are also a red flag, and something Amazon doesn't send to consumers. Bogus phone numbers and addresses listed in which targeted victims can reach out for solutions to these unpaid debts are also something to watch out for.

