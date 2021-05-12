7 Types Of Grocery Shoppers You Will Encounter At Smiths In Twin Falls

Grocery shopping has to be one of the things I hate doing the most. But it can be super fun to people watch. If you have been in a grocery store in Twin Falls recently, you have probably encountered one or all of these shoppers. You may even be one of them.

    The Pacer

    This is the person who you see in pretty much every single lane going up and down, up and down, up and down, can't find what they are looking for but are convinced it's there. They can also be seen pacing back and forth along the aisles as if something is going to change from those signs. I am definitely this one.

    The Apologizer

    The shopper who apologizes for everything. They came around the corner and you're right there, they apologize. They are trying to get around you, they apologize. YOU bump into THEM, they apologize. I am kind of this one too.

    The Reacher

    The person that has no personal space. They will reach around you, they might even accidentally rub up against you trying to get to the item that you are clearly in front of. Instead of asking to get by you they just reach.

    The Rusher

    They use the grocery cart like it is a NASCAR or something. Rushing around people who walk slow, rushing around people who may have clogged up the aisle for half a second.

    The Oblivious One

    The one who stands in the middle of the aisle without realizing they are blocking traffic. The person who moseys along like they have nowhere to be. Or even worse, the person who blocks everything with their cart and themselves talking with a friend for hours about their kids while you are just trying to get by them.

    Exhausted Parent

    You know, the parent who brought either one or all three of their kids to the grocery store, instantly regretted it and is now being worn down by comments like, "Can I have candy?", "I don't like broccoli", "Why can't we have cookies for dinner." Parents, we see you, and we feel for you.

    50 Item Self Check Out

    Yes, you know this one, the person who hauls a completely full, bursting at the seams grocery cart to the self check out lane. There may be 4 other aisles open for cashiers, but they were determined to go to self check out and bag it all themselves.

