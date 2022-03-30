Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.

Bear Attacks in Idaho

With a man recently having been killed by a bear, it brings up the question of if a bear attack would be the worst animal to have attack you in the wild. Statistically, there are only two to five people that die from bear attacks in North America annually, but Idaho is a state that does have bears. Most of them are further north in the state, but encountering one would be terrifying. The thought is that a bear would hopefully maul you quickly that you wouldn't feel pain, but that is hoping for the best if one does attack you.

Wolf Attacks in Idaho

Wolf attacks are not common in America, but they are an animal that will attack if they see an opportunity or feel threatened. Hunting in a pack helps them outnumber you typically unless you happen to be with a large group. I like to think that a wolf attack would be the least painless, as the hope is it would be like the movies. If one ever attacked, I hope they would jump up and go for the throat to end things quickly, but in reality, it would most likely be a terrible situation and last longer than that. Hopefully, you never have to find out.

Moose Attacks in Idaho

Being attacked by a moose is more common in Idaho than most think. A man a few weeks ago on a hike with his dog in Idaho was attacked by one, and he didn't even know it was in the area. Annually only five to ten people are attacked by moose in North America. This is where deciding which animal would be worse gets tricky. While bears and wolves will eat and claw at you, a moose is going to charge you and step on you. The claws and bites of the other animals make the odds of surviving less but could end the misery sooner, where the stomping and ramming will last longer and draw out the pain.

Bison Attacks in Idaho

Surprisingly, Bison are ranked as the deadliest animal in Yellowstone. They have injured more park visitors than any other animal. While they may seem calm and majestic, they will rush and attack if provoked or angered. I have tried to get near one before, and I do not recommend it to anyone. These big powerful creatures, like the moose, will stomp and ram until they receive the desired result.

Rattlesnake Attacks in Idaho

Not every animal that attacks has to be a big intimidating creature. Sometimes the ones that are hidden right in front of us, or below our feet are just as, if not more, dangerous. A rattlesnake will attack, just cause you are too close. They don't need a reason to attack, unlike most of the other animals on this list. Their bite and venom will slowly spread through your body and kill you. The best thing to do is stay calm and hope someone can get help for you quickly. This would rank near the top of animals you don't want to be attacked by in Idaho.

Mountain Lion Attacks in Idaho

While many may think that mountain lion attacks are common, they are not as common as you think. According to experts, there have been less than twenty fatalities from mountain lions in the last 100 years in North America. I would view them in the same category as a wolf or bear though, that if one were to attack, it would likely slice someone up and the damage would be done shortly. Since they are a cat, they may play with you a little, which would make the pain last longer.

Dangerous Spiders in Idaho

Technically a spider is not an animal, but it is a creature that can bite and be fatal. Some of the deadliest spiders live in Idaho, and coming into contact with them is more common than most of the animals on this list. I would rather be attacked by some of the animals above than come into contact with some of these small eight-legged demons. Make sure to spray often, and check all corners and dark spaces around your house for these little guys.

Other animals can cause harm in Idaho, but these are the ones that are most likely to attack and attempt to kill people. Which is the worst to be attacked by though? My vote is for the rattlesnake, as the poison would spread through your body and be a drawn-out painful death. The hope is that the others may be quick, or there is a better chance of survival. If you are hiking far from phone service, your car, and alone, then it would be tough to get back from a rattlesnake bite. Ideally, none of us ever have to find out which one is the worst. Be safe as you hike this year, and be aware of the animals and creatures that are near you.

