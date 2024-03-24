ALERT: Lion Could be Roaming Twin Falls

Didn’t the same area have a similar problem about six months ago?  My guess is, that if the animal people have sighted is still in the area, it’s mainly active at night, though.  They’ve learned in the Wood River Valley that lions now often wander during the day.  It’s tough to sleep beneath a deck with a lot of daytime activity taking place.  There’s also often a bigger food supply as more small dogs are out in daylight hours.

Twin Falls Police haven’t seen anything, but offer some common sense advice on the agency’s Facebook page.  You could say that after the previous few days, local police have had plenty of excitement.

I did see a humorous Facebook post on Sunday morning.  The writer was having some fun with the story.  The writer said a lost cat ate 12 cans of tuna on her porch and then she bathed the animal.

I enjoyed that, but of course, joking aside, things can get ugly and fast.

Filed Under: animal attacks, Mountain lion, Twin Falls Police Department, Wood River Valley
